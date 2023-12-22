DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to some of the most spoiled dogs in the country. Not only because many owners here shower their furbabies with Christmas gifts, but it’s also a great place for dogs who love to play in the snow.

However, the snowy months of the year bring many risks to dogs’ health and safety, far beyond ice melt hurting their paws.

FOX31 spoke with Bert Ballard, who owns multiple Dog Training Elite franchise locations in Colorado, about tips to help dog owners keep their precious pups safe this winter.

Limit your dog’s time in the cold

“Anything really below mid-20s, you really want to take some precaution, not out longer than 15 minutes for just about any breed,” Ballard said.

Dogs sweat through their tongues and their paws, and Ballard said crystals can freeze on their pads if they are wet and it’s freezing, which can hurt them. Plus, ice on the ground can be sharp

He added that owners may want to shorten time outside more for some smaller breeds or breeds with less fur. He recommends putting booties on your dogs and maybe even a dog jacket, especially for breeds with shorter or less fur.

“It just gives them that extra layer, keeps some of that water in and gives them extra insulation,” he said.

He also said that snow and cold temperatures, like humans, can wear a dog out quickly. If you are thinking of taking a mile hike, a half mile might be enough for the dog. Ballard said to know your dog and know what they like.

Keeping dogs active in the winter

Limiting your pup’s outdoor time doesn’t have to mean less physical activity. Ballard said you might want to take more frequent walks with a shorter duration or can keep them just as active inside as you can outside if you need to.

“You can have them run up and down the stairs, or you can have them sit in one place and play hide and seek and they have to come and find you, or have them learn to sit, hide a treat somewhere and they have to go find the treat,” Ballard recommends.

Getting a dog used to booties

Some dogs want nothing to do with booties, but Ballard said taking it slow can help them get used to it.

“Dogs feel their world through their pads, so it’s weird, it’s like taking away their senses,” he said. “They look really funny and then after a while they get used to it and it is less of an annoyance.”

Ballard recommends putting the booties on one or two at a time and letting the dog get used to it indoors. Add booties when they get a feel for it, and eventually, he said, “They get so excited to be outside they forget they even have them on.”

Hydration is key

Like humans, Ballard said dogs’ bodies are working hard to stay warm in the cold.

“That’s why they’re often panting more or you can see their breath coming out so you want to have lots of water available for them especially when they come back in,” he said.

You may see them eating snow outside, which Ballard said is normal and natural.

First snow?

A dog’s first snow is a special experience, but Ballard said just because a dog has a fur coat doesn’t mean they are always ready to go.

Ballard recommends taking time to introduce the dog to snow by bringing in a snowball to let them play with, or bringing in a bucket or bowl of snow to let them see what the mysterious white fluff is all about.

For dogs who are not so thrilled about the snow, owners can help their dogs be excited about the snow and make it fun.

“Going out there and having a lot of fun with them, playing fetch, running around with them, making snow angels with your dog, that’s really the best way to get them excited about it and interested in it,” Ballard said.

Keep up on grooming

Ballard said snow can clump up in dogs’ fur, especially if it’s matted. That can cause further freezing, pulling on the dog’s fur and even digging into their skin, so keeping them fresh and groomed can help them enjoy the snow safely.

He added that owners should keep an eye on sensitive areas like ears, and make sure they are clean and moisture doesn’t get in there.

Salt and ice melt safety

Ice melt is always a topic of conversation when it comes to dogs and icy temperatures.

Ballard said the chemicals in some ice melt can be harmful, dehydrating a dog’s pads and making them more susceptible to cracks and abrasions, but that wasn’t his top concern.

“If they ingest it, that’s the bigger concern,” he said.

Chemicals often found in ice melt or sidewalk salt can be poisonous and toxic for dogs, just like they can for humans and kids. Ballard recommends finding an option that is pet-friendly and safe for kids, which may not be the cheaper or more accessible brands.

Like a kid will grab things and put them in their mouths, dogs will too. Ballard recommends distracting dogs from salt, telling them no, or even having them walk in the snow instead, as they will be more interested in that anyway.

“A few licks isn’t anything to be really worried or concerned about, it’s pretty normal it’s natural. If they are really excessively going at it, that’s something else to be concerned about,” he said.

If you are unsure whether your dog licked too much ice melt, Ballard said to watch for symptoms like nausea, diarrhea or lethargic behavior. He said sometimes dogs will lick the ice melt because they like the texture or it could indicate a nutrient problem, which a veterinarian can assess and treat.

If you are out shoveling snow, Ballard recommends taking an extra second to clear some space on the grass where they can play and do their business as needed.