What one Colorado company is doing to attract workers

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — “Help wanted” signs have become a common fixture across the country, and employers are making more competitive offers to attract new hires.

One Colorado company is getting a bit more creative when recruiting potential new employees.

Golden-based CoorsTek, which produces technical ceramic components, said it discusses hiring topics upfront, including wages, sign-on bonuses and incentive payouts.

Its got a training academy on its Golden campus. New employees go through two weeks of training with an eye on a wide breadth of instruction.

Aaron Oakes, a 37-year-old father, is a new production employee who had been let go from his previous job in Brighton.

“I wasn’t trying to be too picky. Kinda dealt with the hand I was dealt. I’m just happy I landed the role that I did,” Oakes said.

Oakes’ advice for other people looking for work: “If you’re willing to learn, more power to you.”