DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now at $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.
The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560.
With that being said, there are some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area that are more affordable than others.
Here is a look at the 10 most affordable neighborhoods to rent in the Denver metro area, according to new data from RentCafé:
- Westwood: $1,218
- Mar Lee: $1,218
- Barnum: $1,218
- Chaffee Park: $1,489
- Regis: $1,521
- Washington Virginia Vale: $1,638
- Hampden: $1,640
- Virginia Village: $1,654
- Goldsmith: $1,656
- University Hills: $1,684
RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.