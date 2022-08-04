DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now at $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. 

With that being said, there are some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area that are more affordable than others.

Here is a look at the 10 most affordable neighborhoods to rent in the Denver metro area, according to new data from RentCafé:

  1. Westwood: $1,218
  2. Mar Lee: $1,218
  3. Barnum: $1,218
  4. Chaffee Park: $1,489
  5. Regis: $1,521
  6. Washington Virginia Vale: $1,638
  7. Hampden: $1,640
  8. Virginia Village: $1,654
  9. Goldsmith: $1,656
  10. University Hills: $1,684

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.