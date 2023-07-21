DENVER (KDVR) — Are you a Denver local? The answer seems easy except that everyone’s answer is different. In a city where born and raised locals are hard to come by, many transplants are coining the term local.

FOX31 asked viewers this question and the answers sparked a heated debate.

Born and raised

For the majority of viewers, there is no debate. If you were physically born here and grew up here, you’re a local. Period.

“Birth only! If you weren’t born in Denver then you will never be a local. LOL,” commented Eric Godsman on Facebook.

“You have to have been born there otherwise your (sic) a transplant…,” commented Tracy Moser on Facebook.

Lived here for 20+ years

For others, it’s not that simple. Some viewers defined themselves as locals after living over half their life in the Mile High City. Some moved here in their early 20s and have stayed for 40 years, others began elementary school here. While they weren’t born and raised in Denver, they’ve been in the city long before the legalization of marijuana.

“I’ve been here for 30 years since I was five. Pretty sure I’m a local,” commented Nikki Bass on the KDVR Facebook page.

“Twenty years unless you’re from Cali or TX, they’re 30. You can lose ‘local’ status by leaving for 90 days. Owning a home part-time (because you have money and winter where it’s warm) doesn’t count at all. Any eastern coast people must pass speech analysis before being granted ‘local’ status,” said Anthony Hinton on Facebook.

“Eighty-three years old, and I’ve lived in Colorado for 76 of those years, about 54 in Denver so I’ve lived here longer than a lot of people that claim local!!” commented Joanne Griffin.

Moved to Denver within 1-5 years

For some, being part of the community means you’re a local. And they have a point. After paying taxes and filling out the legal requirements for residency, by definition, anyone living in Denver is a local.

“As long as you change the address on your utility bill to a CO address you should be fine,” said K A Jahke Rank on Facebook.

“Legally, to qualify for tuition you must live in Colorado for one year. Ninety days to get a driver’s license. So, a year,” commented Regina Yunami.

After you . . .

Other Denverites don’t define “local” by an amount of time. It’s more about getting the full Denver experience.

“All based on when you get your first Subaru,” said @Cbonez8 on KDVR’s Instagram.

“Know where Five Points was. Eat at Chubby’s. Know where the North Side was. Be a fan of all 303 sports. Eat a turkey leg at the flea market,” commented @Ubaldo9462 on Instagram.

“…have a burning desire to check out Casa Bonita,” said @Bug424 on Instagram.

“When you can drive without cursing every time someone cuts you off, drives too slow or too fast, you’re a local,” commented @bro.d.mop on Instagram.

As the hundreds of comments continue to pile in, it is fair to say this debate will never be settled.