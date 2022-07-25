PALISADE, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday is national wine and cheese day. If you are looking for a way to celebrate, Palisade might just be the destination you want to venture to.

When you think of wine country, your mind probably gravitates toward California and Napa Valley. When you think of Palisade, you likely think of peaches.

But another thing Palisade is known for is its vast number of wineries.

“The perfect weather, subtle breezes and artesian wells provide a premier environment for vast acres of vineyards to grow,” Visit Palisade said.

Palisade is located under four hours from Denver just off of Interstate 70. According to the United States Census Bureau, Palisade has a population of 2,783.

There are over 30 wineries in Palisade, which makes it a great destination for wine lovers.

There are several different ways you can tour the different wineries in Palisade: limo tours, horse-drawn carriage, bicycle tours, pedicabs, and even Segway tours.

If you would rather walk around Palisade, the historical society offers a self-guided walking tour.