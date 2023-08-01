DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever thought the Denver sun felt just a little stronger than in other places, you may be right.

You might have also seen the Pinpoint Weather team talking about the UV index during forecasts and wondered what it means.

What is the UV index and how is it calculated?

The UV index is the predicted level of ultraviolet radiation in an area and the risk of overexposure. The levels range from low — less than 2 — to over 11, which is considered extreme.

The National Weather Service calculates the UV index based on a number of factors. One of those factors is elevation: The higher the elevation, the less atmosphere there is to absorb damaging UV rays, according to the NWS.

This means in places at particularly high elevations — such as the Mile High City of Denver — there is more UV radiation.

Cloud cover, haze and dust and even air pollution can work to lower the UV index.

The time of year also matters when it comes to the UV index. This is because the angle of the sun differs by season, with the highest intensity usually seen in the summer.

Why UV index matters

The higher the UV index, the more important it is to stay out of the sun when you can and protect yourself when you can’t.

If the index number is over 8, which is not uncommon in the Front Range during the summer, you should avoid being outside in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That’s when UV rays are the strongest.

If you’re not able to avoid going out in the sun, you should wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants and put on a wide-brimmed hat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You should also wear SPF 15 or higher sunscreen and seek out shade often. Also, you should make sure to reapply your sunscreen every two hours, even on cloudy days.

Doing these things can prevent sun damage and skin cancer, according to the CDC.

It isn’t just your skin that needs protection from the sun, either. Even when UV index levels are low, you should always wear sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to prevent cataracts.