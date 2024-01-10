DENVER (KDVR) — Though there has been less snow than normal this month in Denver, this week is historically one of the coldest in the Mile High City.

Snow and lows below zero are in the forecast for the coming days, so residents and the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure are likely to apply rock salt and deicers on roads and sidewalks.

Some chemical compounds used to melt snow are safer than others. Some can be corrosive to metals, some can be harmful to plants and aquatic life, and some can leave a harmful residue on carpets when tracked indoors.

While it may not be practical to track what each of your neighbors is using, it may help to know what the Denver DOTI uses on some 2,050 miles of main streets that are treated with deicers.

Denver uses liquid deicer in downtown areas

According to the website, the city uses both liquid and solid deicers on its main streets, including most streets with stripes.

Denver uses liquid magnesium chloride as a deicer for areas downtown.

Crews use liquid deicer instead of dry material downtown to improve air quality and reduce levels of particulate matter in the air.

Seeing red? It may be Denver’s solid deicer

The solid deicer that Denver uses is called Ice Slicer. It’s a naturally mined product from Utah that is composed of more than 90% chloride salts.

If you have ever noticed a red color on recently treated roads, this might be it. DOTI said its red color comes from 60 trace minerals that are naturally in the deicer.

Denver uses Ice Slicer to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement, but as a bonus, it can also provide some additional traction on roadways during snow events.

The ice melt before the storm

Sometimes, the city uses liquid deicer on main streets before a storm comes to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement, according to the DOTI website.

This practice is rare in Denver.

According to DOTI, the temperature of the pavement must be just right and pre-treated roads need to dry before temperatures drop below freezing for pre-treating to be effective.

Is Denver’s ice melt safe for dogs?

Being in a state with some of the most spoiled dogs in the country, it’s fair to wonder whether the de-icers the city uses are safe for your furry friend.

The solid deicer that Denver uses is safe for kids and pets, according to the Ice Slicer website, which says the product uses pure, ancient sea salt and other natural minerals, with nothing added.

The liquid deicer is made of magnesium chloride, which the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals considers to be the most pet-safe of deicing options. Still, the ASPCA advises owners not to let their animals eat snow that may have any chemicals used to treat it.

