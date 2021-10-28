Zombie Prom, Fright Fest top list of Halloween weekend activities in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween weekend is here! If you’re looking for something to do, there are plenty of events for everyone.
It will be dry Friday and Saturday with abnormally warm Front Range highs from 65-70 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 61.
A cold front races in on Halloween. High temperatures drop 20 degrees into the 40s across Denver and the Front Range. Expect cloudy skies with a 20% chance for light snow and breezy northeast winds, 15-30 mph.
Here’s a full list of events:
- Zombie Prom
- Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight
- Union Station
- Bass Pro Shops Halloween Event
- Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver
- Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns
- Oct. 29 and 31
- Hudson Gardens
- Monster to Midnight
- Now- Halloween night
- Denver Pavilions
- Fright Fest
- Now- Halloween
- Elitch Gardens
- Fan Expo
- Oct. 29-31
- Colorado Convention Center
- McGregor Scare
- Oct. 29-30 7-11 p.m.
- McGregor Square
- Ghosts in the Garden Tour
- Oct. 28-30
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- 13th Floor Haunted House
- Weekends until Nov. 13
- Denver
- Shocktober
- Oct. 30 5 p.m.
- Stanley Marketplace
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar