DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is right around the corner and there are endless movie options to get you in the mood for spooky season.

Wishlisted, a lifestyle platform, recently put together a list of the top Halloween movies from every state by using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends.

According to the data, the number one Halloween movie in Colorado is “The Shining.”

“The Shining” was a novel written by Stephen King in 1977. The movie came out in 1980.

Here are some of the other movies that are popular in other states:

“Halloween”

“Candyman”

“Jaws”

“It”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

“The Conjouring”

If you are looking for a movie a little less spooky, IMDB said the top Halloween movie of all time is “Hocus Pocus.”

For what it’s worth, “The Shining” is not even listed in the top 100 Halloween movies of all time on IMDB.