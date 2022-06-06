DENVER (KDVR) — With talk of a new Denver Broncos owner getting closer to reality, talk of improving the area around their stadium is also gaining steam.

The Stadium District Master Plan, which was first approved in 2019, would develop the stadium parking lots to the south and portions of the Sun Valley and Barnum neighborhoods.

“Affordable housing is the floor, it is the starting point,” said Jamie Torres, council representative for the neighborhoods that could be affected.

“How are we able to incorporate some of the really wonderful ideas that have been generated so far, into this future vision?” Torres said.

The city continues to seek feedback about the plan from the community.

A formal announcement as to who has been approved by the National Football League to purchase the franchise could come any day.