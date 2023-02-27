ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Stacker) — There’s something about living in a small town, whether it be the sense of community, lack of crowded spaces, more options for outdoor fun, low crime, or just a less hectic daily pace. Now, perhaps more than ever, families are embracing the idea of small-town life, moving out of bigger cities as they look for a quieter, slower, and perhaps safer place to raise their children.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there seemed to be a mass exodus from urban areas to more rural communities. Some families moved to be closer to relatives, some moved for jobs (or because they were now working remotely and didn’t need to live in the city), and some simply wanted to be where there were fewer people. According to a study conducted by MYMOVE, data collected from the U.S. Postal Service indicated that nearly 16 million people have filed mail change-of-address requests in 2020, up almost 4% from 2019. And while many of these moves are temporary as families regroup and consider their options for the future, escaping the city for a more relaxing suburban vibe sounds pretty appealing right now.

If you’re looking to relocate to a smaller town, you might not have to go too far, because Stacker has rounded up a comprehensive list of the best small towns to raise a family in every state. Using 2020 data from Niche, which ranks places based on a variety of factors including public schools, jobs, and cost of living, we took a look at what makes these small towns so special and why people live there (you can read more on Niche’s methodology here). Only towns with a population under 40,000 were considered.

Take a look to see which small town in your state is the best for raising a family.

Alabama: Homewood

– Population: 25,595

– Median home value: $333,600 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,090 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $77,269

Located in Jefferson County, Homewood offers residents excellent public schools, lots of green space, and no shortage of shopping and dining. The city of Birmingham is just a few miles away, providing even more opportunities to explore fine dining and shopping, check out one of the 17 public golf courses, or attend one of the city’s many festivals and cultural events. Niche gives every Homewood public school an A+ or A and rates the town as the #1 suburb for young professionals in Alabama.

Alaska: College

– Population: 13,709

– Median home value: $244,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,329 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $89,072

College is part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and is located just outside of the city of Fairbanks. Residents here enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities, from hiking and camping in the summer to cross-country skiing in the winter. College was also ranked #1 for best places to live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and #3 for best public schools in Alaska.

Arizona: Corona de Tucson

– Population: 8,326

– Median home value: $222,800 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,396 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $93,542

Tucked inside Pima County is Corona de Tucson, a rural suburban town located about 30 miles outside of Tucson. The region is part of the Vail School district, and Niche gives all nine of the area’s public schools high ratings. Corona de Tucson is also ranked #1 for best place to buy a house in Arizona and #1 for best suburb to buy a house in the state.

Arkansas: Cave Springs

– Population: 3,881

– Median home value: $295,200 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,138 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $114,286

Cave Springs, a suburb in Benton County, not only ranks highly for best places to raise a family but also makes the grade among best places to buy a house in Arkansas and places with the best public schools in Arkansas. Crime is low here, employment rates are good, and the cost of living is reasonable. People who live here say they love the small-town feel and welcoming atmosphere.

California: Rolling Hills

– Population: 1,630

– Median home value: $2,000,000 (96% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $239,375

A suburb of Los Angeles, Rolling Hills is located just outside the city, making it easily accessible for commuters, as well as being close to shopping and dining. The public schools here all earned an A+ grade from Niche, and the majority of homes sit on at least one acre, with zoning for horses. Rolling Hills was also ranked #1 for best suburbs to raise a family in California.

Colorado: Holly Hills

– Population: 2,909

– Median home value: $426,500 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,634 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $136,176

A suburb of Denver, Holly Hills is a small community with a population of just under 3,000. People who live here cite the excellent public schools, proximity to downtown Denver, and friendly neighborhoods among the reasons they love it. Holly Hills is also close to the Denver Light Rail route, which makes traveling in and out of the city very convenient.

Connecticut: Old Greenwich

– Population: 6,819

– Median home value: $1,493,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $2,488 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $233,519

Despite its Connecticut address in Fairfield County, Old Greenwich is actually considered a suburb of New York City. With a population of less than 7,000, the city maintains a suburban vibe while also offering a wide range of options in dining, shopping, and outdoor activities. Old Greenwich also made the top 10 for best public schools in Connecticut and the #1 suburb to raise a family.

Delaware: Pike Creek

– Population: 8,312

– Median home value: $338,200 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,748 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $114,865

Pike Creek is part of New Castle County, about an hour’s drive from the city of Philadelphia and just 5 miles from Newark, Delaware, home to the University of Delaware campus. In addition to its high rankings for the best place to raise a family, Niche ranks Pike Creek #1 for best suburbs for young professionals, and the very best place to live in Delaware.

Florida: Nocatee

– Population: 13,266

– Median home value: $371,300 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,689 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $115,250

Located just outside Jacksonville and part of St. Johns County, Nocatee has a small population of less than 14,000 people, highly rated schools, and good employment rates. A master-planned community, Nocatee residents have access to outdoor recreation such as golf courses, beaches, and parks, as well as a variety of restaurants and shopping.

Georgia: Decatur

– Population: 23,054

– Median home value: $466,800 (66% own)

– Median rent: $927 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $93,039

The city of Decatur offers a hybrid urban/suburban feel while also being conveniently close to downtown Atlanta. Families who live here say they love the friendly people and assorted retail and dining options, as well as the town’s proximity to entertainment in Atlanta. Decatur is also ranked the #1 place to live in Georgia and the state’s best suburb in which to live.

Hawaii: Mililani Mauka

– Population: 19,955

– Median home value: $666,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $2,277 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $111,432

Part of Honolulu County and a short distance from Honolulu, Hawaii’s capital, Mililani Mauka is adjacent to Mililani and has a population of just under 20,000. The public schools here are highly rated, with Mililani High School ranked #1 among public schools in Hawaii. There are restaurants, shopping and parks nearby, as well as several beaches within driving distance.

Idaho: Moscow

– Population: 25,174

– Median home value: $224,400 (41% own)

– Median rent: $695 (59% rent)

– Median household income: $38,533

The small northern city of Moscow sits close to Washington’s border and is part of Latah County. Known for its involvement in the arts, Moscow is often referred to as the “Heart of the Arts,” hosting multiple festivals and events each year. Residents enjoy the quiet of suburbia while also having access to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Moscow ranks #1 for the best public schools in Idaho and made the top 10 for best places to live in the state.

Illinois: Long Grove

– Population: 7,978

– Median home value: $657,200 (99% own)

– Median rent: $2,688 (1% rent)

– Median household income: $208,250

Coming in at #2 overall for best places to raise a family in America, Long Grove is located approximately an hour from Chicago, making for an easy commute or day trips to the city. Its historic downtown district offers plenty of shopping and dining options, as well as community events such as weekly music, a New Year’s Day 5K, and an annual Easter egg hunt. Long Grove is ranked #1 for best public schools in Illinois, as well as the state’s best suburb to raise a family.

Indiana: Zionsville

– Population: 26,209

– Median home value: $369,600 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,305 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $132,409

Just 20 minutes away from downtown Indianapolis, Zionsville offers excellent schools, shopping, art galleries, dining, and seasonal events and concerts. Outdoor activities are abundant here, with more than 400 acres of parkland and a plethora of options for golfing, hiking, and picnicking. Zionsville ranks in the top five for best places to live in Indiana and has some of the best public schools in the state.

Iowa: Mount Vernon

– Population: 4,454

– Median home value: $216,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $758 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $82,656

With a population of less than 5,000, Iowa’s Mt. Vernon has a rural-suburban feel and is known for its walkability, historic homes, and vibrant business district. Niche gives the public schools high ratings, and the town is ranked tops for both best places to live in Iowa and best suburbs to buy a house there.

Kansas: Leawood

– Population: 34,570

– Median home value: $447,100 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,699 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $149,736

Leawood is a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, located approximately 10 miles from the city center. Its proximity to KC makes it a great choice for commuters, and its award-winning school district boasts a 97% graduation rate for high school students. Recreational opportunities include an open-air mall with more than 90 shops and restaurants, a 66-acre park, and an aquatic center.

Kentucky: Anchorage

– Population: 2,281

– Median home value: $672,400 (96% own)

– Median rent: $1,149 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $180,833

A suburb of Louisville, Anchorage has a small population of less than 2,300 and more of a rural feel. People who live here say they love the highly rated schools, as well as the shops and restaurants in the downtown area. Anchorage claims #1 for places with the best public schools in Kentucky, as well as being the #1 suburb to raise a family.

Louisiana: Prairieville

– Population: 31,721

– Median home value: $231,600 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,152 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $94,478

Part of Ascension Parish and less than 20 miles from the capital of Baton Rouge, Prairieville offers a diverse population, highly ranked public schools, and an affordable cost of living. Originally a region of open prairies and pastures (hence the name), Prairieville has grown quite a bit in recent years, with many new residents moving in from the nearby city. Niche ranks Prairieville #1 for best places to raise a family in Louisiana and #1 for best suburbs to buy a house in Louisiana.

Maine: Cape Elizabeth

– Population: 9,279

– Median home value: $408,800 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,191 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $111,884

Maine suburb Cape Elizabeth is close to both the larger city of Portland and the coast, with a rural-suburban ambiance. This is a low-crime area, and the public schools all earned an A’s from Niche. Residents of Cape Elizabeth enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, beachcombing, or exploring the many nearby wetlands, as well as seasonal community events that include a garden tour, family fun day, and a Memorial Day parade.

Maryland: South Kensington

– Population: 8,769

– Median home value: $736,300 (90% own)

– Median rent: $2,164 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $181,941

Not far from Washington D.C. is the suburban town of South Kensington, which is not only highly ranked as a good place to raise a family but Niche’s #1 spot to live in Maryland and best place to retire there. There are plenty of restaurants and shops in the downtown area, and the town’s location along the Potomac River provides ample space for outdoor activities.

Massachusetts: Lexington

– Population: 33,480

– Median home value: $849,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $2,240 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $172,750

Lexington, part of Middlesex County, is located approximately 20 miles from Boston. Niche gives the schools here a resounding A+ grade, and both crime and cost of living are relatively low. Lexington is also part of the renowned Minuteman Bikeway, which marks the historic beginnings of the American Revolution and passes through Bedford, Lexington, Arlington, and Cambridge.

Michigan: Okemos

– Population: 23,912

– Median home value: $231,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $965 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $78,080

Okemos, part of the Meridian Township, has earned several high rankings from Niche, including #1 for best places to live in Michigan and #1 for best suburbs to live in the state. There are 19 public schools in the region, all of which are highly rated, as well as numerous parks, recreational programs for families, and community events.

Minnesota: Shorewood

– Population: 7,752

– Median home value: $460,800 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,472 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $129,483

With its small population and rural suburban environment, Shorewood offers residents a small-town feel while still being less than 30 miles from the Twin Cities. Shorewood is close to Lake Minnetonka, which means residents can enjoy ample outdoor recreation as well as shopping and restaurants. Shorewood ranks #1 for best places to raise a family in Minnesota and has one of the top five public school systems in Minnesota.

Mississippi: Madison

– Population: 25,522

– Median home value: $255,000 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,557 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $106,849

Madison is a suburb of Jackson and part of Madison County. It is ranked #1 for places with the best public schools in Mississippi, and residents cite the school system, as well as the mild weather, friendly neighbors, and low crime, as just some of the reasons they love living here. Madison is also ranked at the top for the best places to live in Mississippi.

Missouri: Glendale

– Population: 5,888

– Median home value: $385,700 (97% own)

– Median rent: $1,350 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $141,217

In addition to its stellar public schools, low crime, and top rankings for best place to raise a family in Missouri and best place to buy a house there, Glendale is an easy 12-mile commute from the city of St. Louis. Things to do here include shopping, restaurants, and multiple parks, as well as the nearby National Museum of Transportation, a 42-acre space that displays historic vehicles.

Montana: Four Corners

– Population: 4,336

– Median home value: $355,600 (83% own)

– Median rent: $971 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $83,161

The town of Four Corners, named for its location at the intersections of U.S. Route 191 and Montana Highways 84 and 85, is part of Gallatin County and situated just outside the city of Bozeman. The region’s public schools are all highly rated, and employment, jobs, and business growth all earned A’s from Niche. Four Corners is also ranked #1 for best places to buy a house in Montana, as well as #1 for best public schools in the state.

Nebraska: Papillion

– Population: 20,466

– Median home value: $180,700 (67% own)

– Median rent: $890 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $80,853

This Omaha suburb is part of Sarpy County, with a population of just over 20,000 and a mixed demographic of families and young professionals. The historic downtown area has shopping and restaurants, and those seeking family-friendly fun will love the farmers market, community recreation center, and outdoor amphitheater. Papillion is ranked #1 for best suburbs to live in Nebraska, as well as #1 for best places to raise a family in Nebraska.

Nevada: Mogul

– Population: 2,005

– Median home value: $412,700 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,513 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $101,518

Located in Washoe County, Mogul is just outside of Reno and has a rural-suburban feel. Schools here are highly rated, and the families that live here say they love the quiet, as well as access to the outdoors. Mogul is ranked #1 as both the best suburb to buy a house and best place to raise a family in Nevada.

New Hampshire: Hanover

– Population: 11,512

– Median home value: $548,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,475 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $133,672

Hanover, which is home to Dartmouth College, is located in Grafton County, with a population of just over 11,000. This close-knit community has plenty of family-friendly attractions, including an ice skating rink, Nordic and downhill skiing, and outdoor recreation areas. Both elementary and secondary schools in Hanover are highly rated, earning its #1 ranking for places with the best public schools in New Hampshire.

New Jersey: Upper Montclair

– Population: 11,744

– Median home value: $751,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,830 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $195,560

Upper Montclair, a suburb of New Jersey, has a small population of just under 12,000 people. Residents here truly get the best of both worlds, enjoying quiet suburban life while living an hour’s drive from New York City, 90 minutes from New Jersey, and less than two hours from Philadelphia. Schools here earned an A+ ranking from Niche, and the city has also been ranked as the best suburb to live in New Jersey.

New Mexico: Los Alamos

– Population: 12,373

– Median home value: $295,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,007 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $106,288

Family-friendly Los Alamos is located in Los Alamos County, about 24 miles from Santa Fe. Outdoor activities abound here, as the town is adjacent to three national parks, as well as home to a ski resort, golf course, and several trail systems. Residents tout the excellent school system, safety, and community involvement, as well as the opportunities to explore arts and culture.

New York: Jericho

– Population: 13,827

– Median home value: $772,900 (84% own)

– Median rent: $2,044 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $161,771

Jericho, located 30 miles outside of New York City, comes in at #5 for best places to raise a family in America and is ranked the #1 place to live in the state. Thanks to a population of less than 15,000 and a highly rated public school system, families who live in Jericho enjoy suburban living without having to completely give up big-city life.

North Carolina: Morrisville

– Population: 25,007

– Median home value: $317,700 (48% own)

– Median rent: $1,330 (52% rent)

– Median household income: $96,489

A suburb of Raleigh, Morrisville has a population of just over 25,000 and is part of Wake County. The schools here are highly rated, and residents have access to multiple parks and greenways, shopping, and restaurants. Niche ranks Morrisville #1 for best places to live in North Carolina, as well as the best suburb in the state for young professionals.

North Dakota: Horace

– Population: 2,660

– Median home value: $293,800 (96% own)

– Median rent: $776 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $131,354

Less than 10 miles from Fargo, the town of Horace offers residents a quiet, rural-suburban life while still being close to the city. The public schools here are some of the best, earning a top-five ranking for public schools in North Dakota. There are several parks in the region, many of which have playgrounds, skateboard parks, tennis and basketball courts, and walking paths.

Ohio: Madeira

– Population: 9,091

– Median home value: $281,100 (91% own)

– Median rent: $986 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $112,513

The city of Madeira is part of Hamilton County, just a short drive from downtown Cincinnati. In addition to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, Madeira hosts annual events such as an Easter Egg Scramble and Memorial Day March, as well as the Madeira Street Dance held every August. In addition to high rankings for the best place to raise a family, Madeira was ranked the #1 place to live in Ohio.

Oklahoma: Jenks

– Population: 21,793

– Median home value: $205,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,184 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $93,364

Part of Tulsa County, Jenks is located approximately 12 miles from downtown Tulsa. Families who live in Jenks enjoy low crime rates, highly rated schools, and plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks. In addition to being one of the best small towns to raise a family, Niche ranks Jenks the best suburb to buy a house in Oklahoma and second-best place to live in the state.

Oregon: Bethany

– Population: 24,396

– Median home value: $509,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,574 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $127,351

Between the easy commute to nearby Portland and A+ schools, it’s no wonder Bethany residents love living here. There are several parks in the area, as well as a golf course and lots of walking trails. Niche ranks Bethany #1 for both best suburb to buy a house and best suburb to live in Oregon.

Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook

– Population: 4,714

– Median home value: $312,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,813 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $119,010

This Philadelphia suburb was ranked by Niche as being the #1 place to live in the U.S., as well as the #1 place to raise a family in Pennsylvania. Schools here are top-rated, high school students test at more than 90% proficiency in math and reading, and they boast low student-teacher ratios in middle and elementary schools. Residents of Chesterbrook enjoy lots of options for restaurants and shopping, as well as plenty of parks and trails for outdoor fun.

Rhode Island: Barrington

– Population: 16,178

– Median home value: $418,900 (89% own)

– Median rent: $1,350 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $123,021

Located a short distance from the city of Providence, the town of Barrington sits on Narragansett Bay and is part of Bristol County. Recreational activities here including boating, fishing, golfing, or exploring the many biking and hiking trails. The downtown area has both local and national restaurants, as well as shopping, museums, and community events.

South Carolina: Tega Cay

– Population: 9,954

– Median home value: $316,500 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,545 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $123,564

A suburb of Charlotte, Tega Cay is part of York County, with a population of less than 10,000. A low-key, rural lifestyle awaits families who move here, with schools that are highly rated and a variety of options for outdoor activities. The parks and recreation department has seasonal sports for all ages and hosts several yearly community events. Tega Cay’s public schools are ranked #1 in South Carolina, and the town is also the best place to raise a family there.

South Dakota: Brandon

– Population: 9,867

– Median home value: $206,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $914 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $84,075

Brandon is part of Minnehaha County, situated just under 9 miles from Sioux Falls. Brandon is a popular place for young families, with highly rated schools and a tight-knit community. There are eight parks and more than 170 acres of green space for outdoor fun, a public pool, and an 18-hole municipal golf course. Niche ranks Brandon tops for raising a family in South Dakota, as well as the best suburb to buy a house in the state.

Tennessee: Nolensville

– Population: 7,656

– Median home value: $428,100 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,152 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $124,572

Just outside of Nashville sits the town of Nolensville, a rural settlement with less than 8,000 residents. The public schools here are all highly rated, and there are community recreation programs for all levels of children’s sports. Nolensville is ranked second in places to raise a family in Tennessee, as well as the state’s second-best place to buy a house.

Texas: Rollingwood

– Population: 1,569

– Median home value: $991,400 (93% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $190,795

With less than 1,600 people, Rollingwood is small-town living at its finest, while only being about 10 minutes from the amenities of downtown Austin. Residents enjoy highly rated schools, low crime, and plenty of green space. Rollingwood is also close to Lake Austin, where there is boating, fishing, and more than 1,100 acres of parklands.

Utah: Kaysville

– Population: 30,961

– Median home value: $313,700 (88% own)

– Median rent: $905 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $94,001

Locally known as “Utah’s Hometown,” Kaysville is a suburb of Salt Lake City and part of Davis County. With low crime, excellent schools and a good balance of business growth alongside a low cost of living, families who live here can enjoy shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater, as well as parks to play in and regular community events and activities. Niche ranks Kaysville the #1 suburb to live in Utah and the top place in the state to raise a family.

Vermont: Norwich

– Population: 3,335

– Median home value: $446,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,011 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $116,050

Located in Windsor County along the shores of the Connecticut River, Norwich has been ranked by Niche as the best place to live in Vermont. Residents say they love all the outdoor recreation that is available, which includes hiking, biking, and kayaking, as well as the good schools and friendly, small-town atmosphere.

Virginia: Broadlands

– Population: 13,704

– Median home value: $591,200 (84% own)

– Median rent: $2,161 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $179,574

Broadlands is a suburb of Washington D.C. located roughly 40 minutes outside of the city. Niche gives its schools an A+, and it ranks as the top public school system in Virginia. Broadlands is a master-planned community that encompasses 1,500 acres and was named a Certified Wildlife Habitat Community by the National Wildlife Federation. Families who live in Broadlands have access to 150 acres of natural parkland, as well as community events and school-sponsored sports.

Washington: Clyde Hill

– Population: 3,295

– Median home value: $2,000,000 (88% own)

– Median rent: $2,761 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $212,396

Clyde Hill, a Seattle suburb located less than 10 miles from the city, has a small population of just over 3,000 and more of a rural feel. Just a few minutes from Lake Washington, it offers lots of outdoor recreation, including parks, hiking, and biking. Niche ranks Clyde Hill #1 suburb to raise a family in Washington, with the second-best public schools in the state.

West Virginia: Cheat Lake

– Population: 9,337

– Median home value: $282,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $913 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $84,547

Situated near the Cheat River and Cheat Lake Reservoir, this West Virginia town is perfect for families who love any kind of water sports. The lake offers canoe and kayak rentals, boating, fishing, and tubing tours of the Cheat River. Schools here are highly rated, and Niche deems the town the best place to live in West Virginia.

Wisconsin: Elm Grove

– Population: 6,172

– Median home value: $362,200 (93% own)

– Median rent: $955 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $115,972

Elm Grove is a suburb of Milwaukee and part of Waukesha County, with just over 6,000 residents. The town itself has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks, and it’s a quick 15-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee. Residents love the walkability, sense of community, and excellent school system.

Wyoming: South Park

– Population: 1,612

– Median home value: $1,013,100 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,161 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $105,450

The #1 place to live in Wyoming, South Park is a small rural town of just over 1,600 people located in Teton County. Schools here are highly rated, making Niche’s top five for best public schools in Wyoming, and families can get out and experience a wealth of outdoor activities. Nearby Jackson offers all the urban amenities one could want, including shopping, restaurants, and cultural activities, while Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is also just a short drive away for skiing.



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.