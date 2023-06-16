DENVER (KDVR) — The Centennial State has a plethora of hiking trails, so it’s tough to decide which is the best of them all. But one international publication did it for us.

Travel + Leisure magazine named the Thunder Lake Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park as the best trail in Colorado.

“In Rocky Mountain National Park, you can’t do better than hiking to the Lion Lakes, a surreal chain of alpine pools. Take the Wild Basin Trail or Thunder Lake Trail — the former is more challenging at 11 miles — to see these exquisite pools,” the magazine’s site said.

According to the National Forest Service site, Thunder Lake is at 10,570 feet and is nearly 7 miles from the Wild Basin Trailhead. The travel time from the Wild Basin trailhead is estimated at five to seven hours with a 2,070-foot gain.

While most Coloradans would assume the best is the Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon, that is not what Travel + Leisure decided. However, there’s no shortage of amazing hikes in the state.

But Colorado is not the best state to hike in nor is it the state with the most hiking trails — those honors go to Alaska and Montana, respectively.

It’s not surprising the magazine picked a trail in Rocky Mountain National Park as it’s listed in several articles about the best national parks in the country and among the top parks to see in the U.S.

Reservations are required at RMNP and those can be made at their site.

The required timed entry permits run from May 26 through October 22 and there are two options to choose from in the park.