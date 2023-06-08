DENVER (KDVR) — A mountain-top amusement park in Glenwood Springs was deemed the best amusement park in Colorado according to Readers Digest and is the top-rated on Tripadvisor.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is perched on the top of Iron Mountain overlooking Glenwood Springs with roller coasters, giant swings, zip lines and literal cliffhangers.

In fact, it’s the only mountain-top theme park in America and also has the highest-elevation full-sized roller coaster on the continent, according to the park‘s website.

It was also the first park in America with an alpine coaster. According to the website, “owner Steve Beckley had to go to Germany to convince the owner of Wiegand to let him build it.”

The adventure starts before you make it into the park, as the way for visitors to access it is via the Glenwood Gondola.

The park first opened over 100 years ago. It began as the Fairy Caves, which opened in 1895 and was one of the first caves in the world to have electricity when lights were installed in 1897.

The caves were closed at the onset of World War I and remained closed for 82 years until 1999 when the owners reopened it, according to the park’s website. Today, the park boasts King’s Row as the most decorated cave room in Colorado.

The Cliffhanger Roller Coaster sits at an elevation of 7,160 feet and features cliffside curves and dropoffs throughout the ride, literally hanging the rider over the cliff.

The Giant Canyon Swing is just that — it sits 1,300 feet above the Colorado River and swings riders over the edge of the mountain with views of the canyon.

The park features many other attractions and offers educational tours through the caves and a geology learning area. There are family-friendly attractions and options for shopping and dining at the park.

Some attractions are seasonal or require a waiver before riding. More information about which rides have special requirements can be found on the park’s website.