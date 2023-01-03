DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is raising awareness of poly-drug use among Coloradans behind the wheel.

The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice released a report showing 45% of Colorado drivers pulled over for impaired driving had more than one intoxicating substance in them.

So what is poly-drug use?

CDOT defined poly-drug use or polyconsumption as when a person consumes two or more intoxicating substances intentionally or unintentionally.

The DCJ report, published in January 2022, studied data from 2019 from over 26,000 impaired driving cases in the state. The most common combo of drugs found in drivers’ systems was alcohol and Delta-9 THC.

The next most common combo of intoxicants in drivers’ systems was found to be alcohol paired with cocaine, sedatives and opioids, or methamphetamines.

Research also revealed that 68% of people with Delta-9 THC found in them also had some other intoxicant present.

CDOT would like to remind Colorado drivers that poly-drug use increases the presence of slow reaction time, distorted peripheral vision, loss of coordination, loss of problem-solving skills and impaired decision-making.

According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, on a national level, a third of drivers report driving within two hours of using marijuana and consuming alcohol as a pair.

CDOT would also like to remind Colorado drivers that while alcohol and marijuana consumption is legal in our state, driving under the influence is not.