DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve noticed an alert about air quality in the Denver metro anytime in the last few days, you might have wondered what was happening.

These air quality alerts have all been about the same thing — high levels of ozone.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an “ozone action day” for parts of the Front Range. This will last until at least 4 p.m Wednesday.

This means ozone concentrations in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” is possible in some places, specifically the southern and western sections of the Denver metro.

What is ozone?

Ozone is three oxygen atoms joined together, and, depending on where you find it, can be classified as “good” or “bad,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

You may have heard of the ozone layer, which is a layer of ozone that sits in the stratosphere. The ozone layer is “good” ozone, because it protects everything on the surface from the sun’s radiation, according to the EPA.

However, when ozone is found in the troposphere — the surface layer of the atmosphere — it is “bad” ozone.

What is bad ozone?

“Bad” ozone is a harmful air pollutant and the main ingredient in smog, according to the EPA.

Ozone isn’t directly emitted. It is instead created when pollutants from sources including cars, power plants and refineries react chemically to heat and sunlight.

Ozone can be harmful to breathe, especially for people with conditions such as asthma.

According to the EPA, depending on the level of exposure, ozone can cause coughing, make it more difficult to breathe deeply, inflame and damage airways and increase the frequency of asthma attacks.

What should I do?

The National Weather Service asks that people reduce the use of gas or diesel vehicles to lessen the impacts during these action days. This is because additional air pollution can make air quality even worse.

If you’re unusually sensitive to poor air quality, you should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion, according to CDPHE.