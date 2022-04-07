DENVER (KDVR) — After the recent possible hepatitis A outbreak at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge, many are wondering what exactly hepatitis A is.

Hepatitis A, as it turns out, is a highly contagious version of the hepatitis virus that causes inflammation and puts strain on the liver. The virus mainly spreads through bodily fluids and eating contaminated foods.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fatigue

Sudden nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath your lower ribs (by your liver)

Clay-colored bowel movements

Loss of appetite

Low-grade fever

Dark urine

Joint pain

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Intense itching

If you think you may have contracted hepatitis A, you are advised to contact a health professional, or your state health department as soon as possible.