DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has arrived to parts of Colorado, sending temperatures above 100 degrees for some areas.

So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.

More triple-digit heat is expected in Colorado over the next week.

If you have plans outside, it is important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion

Here’s a look at the symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to the National Weather Service:

Dizziness

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Nausea

Weakness

The NWS said you should act quickly if you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Move to a cooler environment

Loosen your clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths

Take a cool bath

Drink sips of Water

It’s important to know that if you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, those symptoms can lead to heat stroke. You should seek medical help right away if you are throwing up, your symptoms are getting worse, or your symptoms last longer than an hour, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. If not treated immediately, heat stroke can lead to death.

Here’s a look at the symptoms of heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service:

Confusion

Dizziness

Unconsciousness/fainting

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Rapid pulse

Headache

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately or get to a hospital immediately. The CDC said you should not give someone anything to drink if they are experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke.

