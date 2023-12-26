DENVER (KDVR) — Most of Colorado saw a decent snowfall overnight and throughout the day Tuesday.

Many streets around Denver were back to normal by midday, except for some side streets. FOX31 talked to the city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure about why some areas will stay icy for a bit.

“They don’t get cleared up, except the main thoroughfares they do pretty good. But you know other than that, they’ve gotta hit these side streets,” said Ron, who has lived in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for about 10 years.

On days like Tuesday, he even shovels several blocks for his neighbors.

While he said shoveling to make sure older neighbors will not get a ticket is no problem, there is something he feels the city should do.

“It’s just dangerous, you know? You’re slipping and sliding, you start running into cars and everything. You know, you cause accidents. If it were nice and clear, everyone would just go along their way. You know, so they should hit the side streets, at least the main ones,” Ron said.

Other Capitol Hill neighbors, like John, have grown accustomed to the snowy side streets but wish things were different.

“I’m definitely used to like, five days without like plowing in general or if you even see one, if you’re lucky to even see one,” John said. “I’m from upstate New York, so I’m used to a ton of snow, but they are way better at keeping it up on the roads and clearing it out, so I feel like there are like a million plows out like each night. Then in Denver, you wake up and it’s just like the same vibe as day before as far as like how high the snow is,” he said.

When does Denver plow residential side streets?

DOTI was able to clear out main streets quickly for Tuesday’s showers, deploying 40 plows early to hit the main streets. Even with around 2-4 inches on the ground during the day, DOTI said this snowfall was not enough to send out their pick-up truck plows for residential areas.

“They can be helpful in clearing a path to the main streets and at preventing deep ice ruts when we get a significant amount of snow followed by some really cold temperatures,” said Nancy Kuhn, DOTI’s director of communications. “So they really can be helpful for certain snow events. We didn’t get much snow for this event, and so putting out those resources really wouldn’t have made much of a difference based on that equipment and what it can do.”

Kuhn said you can call DOTI at 311 if you see a really icy intersection. She said DOTI can come out and pour some sand on it for you.