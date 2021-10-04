What is Colorado’s favorite Halloween candy?

DENVER (KDVR) — Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and this means Halloween decorations, costumes, and of course, candy. So what candy do Coloradans prefer this time of year?

Zippia released their map of the most popular Halloween treats according to each state. Colorado’s choice may surprise you.

Most popular Halloween candy state-by-state. Credit: Zippia.com

The map was created using Google trends, examining the most searched for candy in each state. Colorado’s just happens to be black licorice.

It’s no surprise that health-conscious Coloradans would enjoy black licorice, which has many health benefits. Licorice is used to treat sore throats, heartburn and inflammation to name a few.

Do you agree with these results? Let us know what you think Colorado’s favorite Halloween candy should be.