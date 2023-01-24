DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent on busing migrants out of Colorado.

More than 4,000 migrants have been served in the Mile High City since Dec. 9. The state said about 70% of them are not staying in Denver.

Documents obtained by FOX31 show Colorado spent $607,137 on transportation to help migrants get to their final destinations. That covers Dec. 1-Jan. 13.

Documents show three companies billed for busing to three main destinations: Chicago, New York City and Miami.

FOX31 asked state officials a series of questions to break down this cost and how it is being funded. So far, the state has provided the following response:

“The funding for transportation support is through federal ARPA funds. Due to the inclement weather over the holidays, much of the country’s transportation system was delayed and resulting in people being stuck in places they did not want to be. The State stepped up to help the migrants get to their desired final destination in the most human and culturally appropriate way possible.” Colorado spokesperson

FOX31 has requested a breakdown of how many people have been served with this money and the prices per ticket and will provide those details when they become available.