DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says fire crews have responded to several reports of smoke across the south metro area on Wednesday morning.

If you are seeing smoky skies or smelling smoke in or around Denver, it is likely due to prescribed burns, including one near Lake George.

The United States Forest Service for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests said the smoke will decline over time but will be visible for an extended time. Prescribed burns are planned for the area today and tomorrow.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said widespread public health impacts are not expected because the concentrations of smoke will be light to moderate.

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, CDPHE said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.