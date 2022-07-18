DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has arrived in Colorado. Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast this week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 100 degrees in Denver on Monday. The record is 99 degrees set in 2020.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of Colorado from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday due to the excessive heat.

Temperatures in the areas with heat advisories will range from the upper 90s to 105 degrees.

Here is a look at what the criteria is for a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service:

When the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least 2 days and evening air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees

The NWS said the criteria can vary for areas across the country, especially places that are not used to dangerous heat

The NWS said a heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

