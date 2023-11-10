DENVER (KDVR) — You’ve heard of a White Russian cocktail, but have you heard of the Colorado Bulldog?

It’s commonly called Colorado’s signature cocktail. It’s like a White Russian, but with a bubbly twist.

A White Russian consists of vodka, coffee liqueur and cream, on the rocks. A Colorado Bulldog has the same ingredients plus cola.

It has been said that the name Colorado Bulldog derived from Peanuts, the English bulldog that was the original Colorado State University mascot before it was changed to the Aggie Rams, according to Spoon University.

How to make a Colorado Bulldog

The recipe includes four equal parts of vodka, a coffee liqueur like Kahlúa, heavy cream and cola.

Shake the alcohol and cream together with ice, then strain that mixture into a glass with fresh ice, leaving some room at the top.

Top it off with your choice of a cola, like Coca-Cola or Pepsi. You can leave it layered or mix the cola in, but if you do, be sure to stir it slowly to avoid curdling.