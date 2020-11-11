What is a Clipper storm? The mountains will see one tonight

DENVER (KDVR) — Did you wake up this morning to the FOX31 news alert on your phone saying, “Mountain Clipper Storm” and wonder what that was?

We asked Meteorologist Chris Tomer to explain it.

He said that the Clipper Storm will sail through the Colorado mountains tonight. It is not actually a ship.

Think back to the old Clipper ships in the 1840s. They were fast moving for the time. They clipped along.

Getty Images

In a similar fashion, the storm system tonight is fast moving and will only clip the Central and Northern Mountains.

You might’ve heard the more popular term “Alberta Clipper”, which mostly affect the Midwest and East.