DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of Emergency Management announced it will give away Bug Out Bags to help people prepare to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness month.

The event will take place on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College View Recreation Center.

Several YouTube videos have circulated since Denver OEM announced the giveaway.

The conspiracy theorists said that Denver is giving the bags away because city officials know of or expect a disaster to happen in the city. Denver OEM released a statement and said the conspiracies are just “silly rumors.”

What is a Bug Out Bag?

A Bug Out Bag is a bag that you can have ready to go in case there is a disaster or emergency.

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security, these are things you should have in your bag or kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications . About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.

. About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency. Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

The DHS also said you should have multiple kits; one for your home, one for your car, and one for your work because emergencies and disasters can happen anywhere at any time.