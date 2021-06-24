What if a building collapsed in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR — If a building in Downtown Denver collapsed, like the one near Miami, Denver Fire has a specialized team ready to go.

It’s called the “Technical Rescue Team.”

Six companies made up of 24 firefighters, and there are more standing by, if needed. They’re all specialized with the tools needed to get into tight spaces.

Captain Greg Pixley shows off air bags, torches, chain saws and seismic monitoring taps, all organized in a big truck-trailer.

“We bring everything we think we’re gonna need,” said Pixley.

Pixley says Denver Fire has not been requested to help down in the condo collapse that happened Surfside, Florida, but is ready if needed.

“It’s gonna take a great deal of physical labor,” adds Pixley, when talking about the recovery efforts in Florida. “It’s gonna take a unique strategy.”