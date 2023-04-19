DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly three years since a mom went missing in Chaffee County on Mother’s Day.

To this day, the body of Suzanne Morphew has not been found. Almost a year ago, the murder charge against Barry Morphew was dismissed.

The latest development in the case is that the attorney for Morphew filed an 83-page complaint to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

Attorney Iris Eytan laid out 12 specific complaints against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and six other prosecutors involved in the case.

At one point in the investigation, police said they believed Suzanne Morphew’s body was in a remote and mountainous region near the Morphew home. They said that weather complicated recovery efforts, but believed they were close to locating her body.

However, to this day, Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found.