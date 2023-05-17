DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever lost something in the Denver International Airport?

Maybe, while rushing to your flight, you realized you dropped your AirPods or a pair of sunglasses, and you couldn’t retrace your steps to find your lost item without missing your flight.

You might think that item is lost forever, but that might not be the case.

Depending on what it is, it could be picked up and stored in DIA’s lost and found.

What items are kept in lost and found?

If you lost it in a public area of the airport — including restrooms, TSA checkpoints, or any public indoor or outdoor area — it may be turned in to the lost and found, according to DIA.

There are exceptions, however. Any blankets, hats, pillows and water bottles that aren’t in a backpack or suitcase are disposed of for policy reasons.

Also, if an item seems to be “abandoned,” or deliberately left, it is also not held in the lost and found. Abandoned items include loose clothing and empty or broken luggage.

If you lost something in an airplane or within airline property — which includes the gate area and ticket counter — DIA will not be able to help you. Instead, you’ll have to talk to the airline directly. It works the same if you lost your item in a restaurant or other business.

How can I get my item back?

The most straightforward way to get your lost item back is to pick it up at the lost and found, which is located in the Jeppesen Terminal Level 1 East. DIA has a more detailed description of where to go, including where to park, on its website.

You can also file a claim online. You have to fill in what you know about where and when you lost the item, as well as how you would like to retrieve it. If DIA confirms that they have the lost item, you are encouraged to pick up or ship the item within five days.

The items will be shipped at your expense.

How long do I have to pick up a lost item?

According to DIA, items usually turn up in the lost and found between 24 and 48 hours after they’re lost.

Then, they’re kept for 30 days. After the 30 days are up, they’re removed from the inventory and can’t be retrieved any longer.

Then, after lost items are taken out of the lost and found inventory, they’re put up for auction by the City of Denver.

Some of the auctions go on year-round. So, if you don’t pick up your item in time, you could end up seeing it being sold on the website.