DENVER (KDVR) — With the Powerball jackpot hitting an eye-watering $1 billion after Monday’s drawing, people across the country are crossing their fingers and hoping their lucky numbers are lucky enough.

Coloradans are no exception.

Even though no one won the big prize in Monday’s drawing, there were a few people across the state that won a decent chunk of change, including one $200,000 winner, a $50,000 winner, and 71 people who won $400 or more.

But what happens if you win and lose your ticket or just forget about it altogether?

What happens to unclaimed lottery tickets?

As soon as the numbers are drawn, the clock starts ticking.

Coloradans have 180 days after a drawing to claim their winnings. This is true for all games, including Powerball and Mega Millions.

After 30 days, the amount won and the store the winning ticket was sold at is posted on the Colorado Lottery website until time runs out.

Then, that money goes straight into the beneficiary fund, where it is distributed to Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

What sort of prizes are unclaimed?

A majority of unclaimed winnings are small $1 or $2 prizes, according to the Colorado Lottery.

However, right now, the clock is ticking for a few high-dollar amounts, including 10 unclaimed Mega Millions tickets with winnings of $1,000 or more and a Powerball ticket sold in February with a $50,000 prize.

So, if you bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in Durango on Feb. 6, 2023, there’s a chance you have until Aug. 5 to claim your $50,000.