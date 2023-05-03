DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever received a letter in the mail with a ticket for running a red light in Denver? You are not alone.

The City of Denver said there are four red light cameras in the city, as well as five radar vans.

Where are the red-light cameras in Denver?

According to the City of Denver, here is where the red-light cameras are located:

Eastbound 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street

Eastbound 6th Avenue and Lincoln Street

Westbound 8th Avenue and Speer Boulevard

Northbound 36th Avenue and Quebec Street

How much does a red-light photo ticket cost?

The fine for a photo red light ticket is $75. However, you can also be ticketed if your front tires have completely crossed the white stop line. In that case, the ticket is $40. If your two rear tires have crossed the white stop line, you will receive a $75 fine.

You will not receive any points against your license for a red-light photo ticket.

Do you have to pay a red light photo ticket?

When you receive a notice of violation for a red-light photo ticket, you will have 15 days to respond. If you don’t respond within 45 days, the City of Denver said you will either be served in person with a penalty assessment notice or by certified mail.

If you sign for and receive the certified mail notice or are served the notice in person and you do not pay, a default judgment could be entered, and the citation could be sent to collections.

Where does the revenue go from photo enforcement

The City of Denver said the revenue from photo enforcement is put into the general fund. The city said that traffic ticket revenue is also placed in the general fund.

“Photo red light revenues have actually been trending down over the last several years, indicating that red light violations are decreasing at those photo-enforced intersections as intended,” the city said.

Has the red-light technology reduced crashes?

In a fact sheet released in 2022 from the City of Denver, the city said that the red light technology has reduced crashes where the technology is used.

At 6th Avenue and Lincoln Street, the city said the following has happened:

Total crashes have decreased by 52%

Side impact crashes have decreased 75%

Injury crashes have decreased by 80%

The city also said that in areas where photo radar vans were placed for five consecutive days, there was a 21% reduction in excessive speed, which is when a vehicle is going at 10 or more mph over the posted speed limit.