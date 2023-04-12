DENVER (KDVR) — A restaurant that operated in the Denver metro area for 45 years closed its doors at the end of 2018.

White Fence Farm opened in 1973 and served the community at 6273 W. Jewell Ave. in Lakewood until Dec. 30, 2018.

What happened to White Fence Farm?

So, what happened to the building once the restaurant closed?

In 2021, Crescent Communities announced it purchased the White Fence Farm property and would turn it into a seven-acre, multifamily community.

Now, two years later, the ‘NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities‘ has opened.

The original White Fence Farm restaurant building was refurbished and is now home to the complex’s clubhouse.

Here is a look at some photos of the property:

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

NOVEL White Fence Farm by Crescent Communities (Melany Robinson, Sprouthouse Agency)

There are some residents already living in the community, but units are still available, with rent ranging from $1,695 to $3,000.

The complex said the included amenities are the clubhouse, a fitness center with a dedicated yoga room, bike storage, work-from-home spaces, a pet spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.