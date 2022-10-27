The best part of waking up

LONDON (KDVR) — It’s the most important meal of the day no matter where you reside.

Denver has the omelet – a diner classic full of eggs, bell peppers, onions, ham and cheese.

Meanwhile, across the pond, London has the ‘Full English Breakfast,’ which is comprised of bacon, sausage, eggs, black pudding, baked beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, toast and a beverage such as coffee or tea.

Eat up while you watch the Denver Broncos face in London and cheers!

FOX31 joins the Denver Broncos in London

The Denver Broncos arrived in London early Tuesday morning to prepare for the match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will practice Thursday and Friday from Harrow School just outside of London.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

The FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game at 7:30 a.m. MT on Sunday. Check back for coverage from London all week up to kickoff.