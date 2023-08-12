DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a lot to look at when walking through the River North Art District. Without an artistic eye, abstract murals can be hard to interpret. But it’s simple once you get to know the person behind the work.

FOX31 spoke exclusively with the artist who designed the piece the outside of Left Hand RiNo to get an inside perspective on his mural. Next time you’re at the brewery, grab a beer and look at the mural from the artist’s eyes.

Local graffiti artist Devin “Speaks” Uriost made his mark on the River North Art District before it was even considered an art district. In his most recent mural at Left Hand, he intertwined the brewery’s motto, his favorite movie and his love of Denver graffiti to create a community in RiNo, and in all of Denver.

Part of the mural outside of Left Hand (Credit: KDVR)

The born-and-raised Denver local grew up skateboarding, which is where his love of graffiti culture started. Originally, he only worked with spray paint bottles until he met other artists in the area. His career began by first selling artwork on the First Fridays at the Santa Fe Art District. Then his work took off.

Urioste made his mark on RiNo long before the art district came alive. His first work in 2017 has since been painted over, but he came back to RiNo in 2022 with a three-paneled mural decorating the outside of Left Hand Brewing.

When he started working on the mural on Left Hand, he drew inspiration from its saying, “From our hand to yours.” Urioste also included three characters from his favorite movie “Do the Right Thing,” Buggin Out, Mookie and Da Mayor.

But the mural goes deeper than his favorite movie.

Part of the mural outside of Left Hand (Credit: KDVR)

“I think that saying, ‘From our hands to yours,’ for me culturally is like, it’s my job to pass this torch, right? I’ve learned from so many people in my community and my culture and it’s my job to filter that and to create my own way of teaching others,” said Urioste. “So it’s kind of just my way of being like, ‘From my hands to yours.'”

To Urioste, the movie is a play on words because sometimes people don’t know what’s the right thing. People do what they think is right for the community, but at the end of the day, the community needs to work together, said Urioste.

Part of the mural outside of Left Hand (Credit: KDVR)

“I think it was just like, from our hand, like our culture, to yours. This is what I’m teaching you,” said Urioste.

While Urioste explained his interpretation of his work, he doesn’t expect it to be the same as others.

“I want people to be able to articulate what it means to them, and also conversate with other people. It just creates this conversation of these human beings who are just learning about each other. I just hope that my pieces cause that effect for people to speak in community, although we are diverse, and to learn from each other,” said Urioste.

Along with Urioste’s contribution to RiNo, 15 other artists paint RiNo from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3 when 15 new murals will be painted during the International Mural Festival.