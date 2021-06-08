What do you do during a tornado warning?

DENVER (KDVR) — A tornado went through Weld County on Monday night, killing animals and leaving behind a path of destruction.

No injuries to humans were reported but many people credit that to the Tornado Warning system.

Once a tornado warning was issued, sirens rang out for areas where either a tornado was spotted or picked up on radar. FOX31 also sent out a push alert notification from the news app.

While tornadoes do happen in Colorado, large tornadoes are rare. But after Monday night’s tornado, many viewers asked, “What should you do when there’s a tornado warning?”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says to seek shelter immediately:

At Your House : If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows. At Your Workplace or School : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums. Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building. In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Once you’re in a shelter, be sure to have a weather radio so that you can stay up-to-date with the tornado warning information.

Most tornadoes in Colorado occur over the Eastern Plains and are on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale of tornado intensity.

Colorado is not located in the normal “Tornado Alley”, but Weld County actually has the number one rank for the most weak tornadoes (EF0, EF-1) anywhere in the United States.

There are an average of around 31 weak tornadoes (EF0, EF1) each year across Colorado. Most of those happen in the Eastern Plains.

For the most part, tornadoes in Colorado occur in the afternoons with the development of the afternoon thunderstorms.