DENVER (KDVR) – You’re not the only one turning to Google for answers. The company recently revealed what people were looking up this year based on their area.

Denver’s most unique search was for “Coach Prime,” better known as the University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” was the top trending “tour” search in the Mile High City. Following behind was Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour,” though the Denver date was postponed to next year. Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” ranked third, however no show was scheduled in Denver. Ed Sheeran’s “The Mathematics Tour,” which set a record at Empower Field at Mile High stadium, placed fourth, followed by SZA’s “SOS Tour,” which stopped at Ball Arena.

Denver placed first nationwide in trending searches for “gas station near me.” Other trending “near me” searches in the area included:

Air quality near me

pawn shop near me

Pilates near me

Catholic church near me

Denver was also looking up TV shows, with the top trending searches including “The Last of Us,” “Shrinking,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “The Golden Bachelor,” and “Coach Prime.”

To see more top searches, visit the Local Year in Search 2023 tool.