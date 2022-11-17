DENVER (KDVR) – It was just days ago that Taylor Swift added a second Denver date to her upcoming The Eras Tour, but following several crashes on Ticketmaster’s website and most tickets being sold during the presale, the ticketing company canceled Friday’s general public sale.

The scheduled shows are July 14-15, when Taylor Swift is scheduled to park her tour bus at Empower Field at Mile High for two shows with MUNA and Gracie Adams as opening acts.

(Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled,” Ticketmaster officials said in a Tweet.

Now, as these tickets begin to hit secondary markets, one thing that seems to be consistently popping up is high ticket prices.

FOX31 scoured the secondary markets and found most tickets in the upper sections selling for $350-$500. In some cases, tickets were listed as high as $18,000, but those tickets were often quickly gone, possibly removed as fraudulent.

Still, there were many floor seats selling for thousands of dollars on StubHub, some as high as $6,300. Here are a few alternatives to consider splashing that cash on.

What you can get for the cost of a Taylor Swift ticket:

A season’s worth of Broncos tickets for you and 2 friends

You can buy almost three seasons’ worth of tickets to see the Denver Broncos at home for the price of one Taylor Swift secondary market ticket.

There’s a waitlist for actual season tickets, but the 2022 single-game variable pricing chart lists face value for tickets in different sections.

Field Level Prime, which is the three sections closest to the field on either side of the 50-yard line, has different prices for different games.

To get a ticket to each of the eight regular season games would cost $2,000. Bring two friends and your total is $6,000, which would leave $300 left over for food, drinks and other purchases at the stadium.

Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant breakfast burritos

If football isn’t your speed, maybe breakfast burritos are. Santiago’s is a local favorite with more than two dozen locations along the Front Range, and you can eat to your heart’s delight if you’ve got $6,300 to spend.

With a basic burrito costing less than $3, you can eat 2,100 — that’s a burrito a day for nearly six years.

Even stepping up to the deluxe burrito, which costs $7.17, you can get a burrito a day for 878 days — just under 2.5 years.

Lift tickets at Vail

Hitting the slopes is notoriously expensive, and every year the price seems to increase, but if you’ve got $6,300 burning a hole in your pocket and you need to cool off, then Vail might just be the perfect place.

If you wanted to go skiing this weekend, a two-day ticket will cost you $408. The prices drop a little bit on some weekends or increase on others. For simplicity’s sake, we’ll say a weekend of skiing or boarding costs $400.

That means you can get 15 ski weekends this season, which would get you through the end of February if you don’t skip any. Although at that rate you could save quite a lot by just getting an Epic Pass, which costs $899 currently. Maybe even grab some passes for your friends if you’re feeling generous.