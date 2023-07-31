DENVER (KDVR) — It’s always good to know about new laws, and on Aug. 7, hundreds of laws passed in the spring are going into effect.
Most of them are procedural and won’t directly affect many Coloradans, but there are a few that will. FOX31 wrote about some of the most important in detail, but in case you missed it, we compiled a list.
What laws are going into effect?
A small summary of some of the new laws is listed below. For more details, you can follow the links.
- New uses for paid sick leave
- The law adds two new ways that Coloradans can use their state-required paid sick leave.
- Updates to the “move over, slow down” law
- With this new law, Coloradans will need to move over or slow down for vehicles with hazard lights on the side of the road.
- Online marijuana sales
- The new law allows dispensaries to sell products online for pickup in-store.
- New protections for renters
- Two new laws. One deals with new protections, especially for prospective tenants, including a new cap on income requirements for anyone looking to rent. The other is about things landlords will not be allowed to include in rental agreements.
- Increased minimum age to buy guns
- The law increases the minimum age required to buy firearms from 18 to 21.
- Updates to workers’ rights
- Three new laws. One updates legal language surrounding workplace discrimination. The second prohibits prospective employers from asking about certain things on initial job applications. The third adds certain workplace protections to employees working for state or local governments.
Why do so many laws go into effect all at once?
Aug. 7 might seem like an odd day to choose, especially when most laws go into effect on the first of the month. However, there is a reason for this.
At the end of a bill, there is a section that outlines when it is slated to go into effect.
For hundreds of bills, that time was written as “12:01 a.m. on the day following” the end of a 90-day period that starts after the legislative session finishes.
The legislative session ended on May 8, and Aug. 7 is exactly 91 days after that.