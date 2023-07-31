DENVER (KDVR) — It’s always good to know about new laws, and on Aug. 7, hundreds of laws passed in the spring are going into effect.

Most of them are procedural and won’t directly affect many Coloradans, but there are a few that will. FOX31 wrote about some of the most important in detail, but in case you missed it, we compiled a list.

What laws are going into effect?

A small summary of some of the new laws is listed below. For more details, you can follow the links.

Why do so many laws go into effect all at once?

Aug. 7 might seem like an odd day to choose, especially when most laws go into effect on the first of the month. However, there is a reason for this.

At the end of a bill, there is a section that outlines when it is slated to go into effect.

For hundreds of bills, that time was written as “12:01 a.m. on the day following” the end of a 90-day period that starts after the legislative session finishes.

The legislative session ended on May 8, and Aug. 7 is exactly 91 days after that.