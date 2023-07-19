DENVER (KDVR) — No one likes a broken air conditioner. It’s something that everyone dreads, especially during the summer, but it does happen.

Of course if you’re a homeowner, you’re the one on the hook for setting up those repairs. But if you’re a renter, things are a bit different.

Apartments are not required to provide tenants with air conditioning under Colorado’s habitability law or Denver’s housing code.

However, if you had one when your lease started and it breaks, you don’t need to sweat it — literally or figuratively.

First, contact your landlord

The most obvious first step is to contact either your landlord or maintenance, depending on where you live.

In a perfect world, this is all you would have to do to get it fixed. However, that isn’t the case for some.

With summer temperatures nearing the triple digits, you might wonder if there’s anything you can do to push the process along.

If you live in the City of Denver and your AC isn’t being fixed in a timely manner, there is something that you can do.

Second, contact the city

This is because under habitability laws if a landlord or complex provides an air conditioning unit to a tenant, it needs to be safe and functional.

If your landlord or complex doesn’t repair a broken AC quickly enough, you can contact 311 with your issue. You can do this by calling 311 or by reporting it online.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is the one who will investigate the matter.