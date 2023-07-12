DENVER (KDVR) — Last-minute Taylor Swift tickets are being sold for thousands of dollars, and if you just look at the raw numbers, you might not realize how much money is being spent.

But maybe you can get a little perspective and see just what sort of things you can buy for the same price — or even lower — than what it would take to get Eras Tour tickets a few days out.

So, FOX31 got the price of two nosebleed tickets for Friday’s show that actually sold on StubHub Wednesday afternoon for $1,834 a piece, or $3,668 total, including estimated fees, and used that to see what you could buy for that same price or lower.

1. Paramore tickets

While Paramore might have been an opening act for Swift earlier on in her tour, the rock band is currently on its own tour and will be performing at Ball Arena on Thursday.

The band is performing with the Foals and the Linda Lindas, and you can purchase four general admission floor tickets for $1573.75 including fees, hundreds of dollars less than the price of one nosebleed Swift ticket.

2. Rockies game tickets

There’s another popular event happening this weekend in downtown Denver: The Colorado Rockies are up against the New York Yankees, and the games are expected to be well-attended.

The cheapest tickets for the game are going for $35, and tickets close to home plate are going for around $275 a piece, not including fees.

At that price, could hypothetically buy four of the most expensive Rockies tickets currently on sale for $1,133.50 including fees — four tickets for just over $700 less than the price of a single ticket to Taylor Swift.

You could even bring four friends to watch the Rockies play the Yankees on all three nights and still have a little over $200 left over in the end.

3. Ski passes

An Epic Ski Pass, sold by Vail Resorts Management Company, includes access to many Colorado resorts including Vail, Breckenridge and Crested Butte, as well as dozens of others across the country. The pass also includes all peak days and is sold for $929 for anyone aged 13 or over.

At that price, you aren’t quite able to buy four Epic Passes for the price of two last-minute Eras Tour tickets, but you can get three for $2,787 and have $881 left to spend on something else.

If Vail and Breckenridge aren’t your style, the Ikon Pass provides unlimited access to 15 destinations including Steamboat and Winter Park ski resorts, as well as limited access to many others.

At $1,259 a piece, you’re only able to buy two adult Ikon Passes, but if you and your friends aren’t “feeling 22” or older, you can get three for $2,817.

Though you should note that you do actually have to be 22 or younger to get the discounted tickets, just feeling younger isn’t enough.

4. Tickets to London

You can actually fly to a few international destinations for the same price as two Eras Tour tickets, but if you’re looking to meet a “London Boy,” you can easily cross the pond for the right price.

If you wanted to vacate Denver for the Eras Tour, you could take a roundtrip with a friend on JetBlue, leaving at 11 a.m. on Friday and coming back Sunday. It would cost you $3,254, leaving you $414 to find lodgings in London for Saturday night.

5. 2 nights in a 5-star hotel

There aren’t any rooms at the Four Seasons available this weekend — likely because of the concert — so you’ll have to stay on a different weekend, such as July 28 through July 30.

At a rate of just under $1,500 per night, you can book an executive suite for two nights on that weekend and still have money to spare.

Even if you factor in taxes, which add on around 15% on top of the base rate, you’re still looking at spending around $3,423 for two nights at the Four Seasons, which leaves you $245 under the price of two Swift tickets.