JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in one Littleton Neighborhood say they are growing weary of a house in the middle of the block on West Elmhurst Place.

The yellow home shows cracks in the paint and the back appears to be sinking.

“We’re looking to really see if we can get it cleaned up,” neighbor Brian Hornbeck said, “and move it into a positive direction.”

Hornbeck said the subdivision doesn’t have a homeowners association and, because they live in unincorporated Jefferson County, he’s not sure who to turn to.

Neighbors say nobody has lived in the home for years.

“This home still holds a lot of value,” Keller-Williams Realtor Jay Grimes said of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house.

The Problem Solvers placed a call to the Jefferson County Housing Authority, which referred the call to the City of Littleton. The house may, in fact, fall under the jurisdiction of unincorporated Jefferson County.