DENVER (KDVR) — There is a 10-cent fee for plastic bags in Colorado. Lawmakers passed the measure last year in an effort to reduce some of the plastic pollution in the state.

There will be a complete plastic bag ban starting on Jan. 1, 2024, meaning stores will only be allowed to provide recycled paper bags.

What bags are exempt from the fee?

There are some items that are exempt from the bag fee. Those items are packaging used for pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices or dietary supplements, as well as any equipment or materials used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, or dietary supplements.

Shoppers who receive state or federal food assistance are exempt from bag fees.

What bags will you not be charged for?

According to Eco-Cycle, the following bags will not have a fee:

Produce bags, bakery bags, or deli bags

Bags used for food that could contaminate other items, such as frozen food, meat, seafood, etc.

Bags used inside the store to package bulk items, or wrap frozen or fresh foods, flowers, or other items where dampness may be a problem

Bags for prescription drugs

Bags for dry cleaning or laundry

Bags for the sale of small pets, like fish, crustaceans, mollusks and insects

The toolkit also said a customer will not be charged for a damage bag if it is ripped while items are being packed in it.