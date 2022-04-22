DENVER (KDVR) — A large portion of Colorado is in a Red Flag Warning. The warning is in effect from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the extreme fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning is in place for the Palmer Divide, Front Range and Foothills.

Red Flag warnings

Here’s what you can expect for today:

Strong wind gusts of 25-50 mph, with higher gusts possible for the mountains and southern Colorado

Dry conditions, with no rain or snow expected until Saturday

Low afternoon relative humidity 10-25%

Near-record heat: Highs will be in the mid-80s

