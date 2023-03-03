DENVER (KDVR) — From robocalls to airline cancellations to surprise medical bills and even data breaches, there are several ways people can be scammed.

Consumer Protection Week kicks off March 6-10. FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are teaming up with CoPIRG to answer your questions in order to help protect yourself and your family from being ripped off.

You can submit your questions on the CoPIRG website and some of them will be answered on TV.

What should you do if you get a scam text?

Here is what you should do if you get a scam text:

Copy the message, without clicking on a link, and forward it to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages in the future.

Report it on the messaging app you use. Look for the option to report junk or spam. How to report spam or junk in the Messages app How to report spam on an Android phone

Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Can you stop the fake texts?

The Federal Communication Commission says that rules ban text messages sent to a mobile phone using an auto-dialer, unless you previously gave consent to receive the message or the message is sent for emergency purposes.

Here is what the FCC said to do to try and stop these spam messages from happening:

Do not respond to unwanted texts from questionable sources. Several mobile service providers allow you to block the sender by forwarding unwanted texts to 7726 (or “SPAM”).

Be careful about giving out your mobile phone number or any other personal information.

Read through commercial web forms and check for a privacy policy when submitting your mobile phone number to any customer website. You should be able to opt out of receiving texts – but you may have to check or uncheck a preselected box to do so.

Find out if any company you do business with has a policy that allows it to sell or share your information.

If you have not done so yet, make sure your phone is on the do not call list.