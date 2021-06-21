‘What are you doing to retain employees?’; More than a third of Denver workers plan to look for a new job

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a third of Denver workers plan to look for a new job in the next several months, according to a new survey.

The new research from the Human Resource Consulting firm ‘Robert Half’ surveyed more than 2,800 employees and discovered some staggering results.

According to the data, 34% of Denver workers are planning to part ways with jobs and/or companies in the next six months to obtain higher salaries and have greater opportunities for career advancements.

With the labor market heating up now and more jobs becoming available, experts say workers truly have the upper hand right now over employers.

“If you’re an employer, you really need to be thinking about things like: What are the things you’re doing to retain employees? What are the things you have in training and development? Are you having those discussions? You know, how are you actually thinking about someone and what they will do over the next couple of years? And sort of painting that picture for them?” explained Mathieu Stevenson, a jobs expert and CEO of SnagAJob.com.

Stevenson says some companies are mandating their employees return to the office five days a week.

He cautions them to be careful early on in terms of what they could see with turnover.

The new Denver workers survey also found 41% of Denver workers say they want a fully remote job.

The survey also revealed 41% of Denver workers are also interested in full-time contracting.

Overall, jobs experts say employers should expect to see a lot of turnover in the next few months.