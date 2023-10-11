DENVER (KDVR) — You’re not going crazy if you have seen a line of lights in the sky. It’s quite normal, and you might see them again starting Wednesday.

The line of lights is part of Elon Musk’s satellite system known as Starlink by SpaceX. Starlink first launched in 2019 by using satellites in space to beam internet directly into customer terminals in their office or homes.

As of earlier this year, SpaceX has launched more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit. The end goal is to cover the entire planet with 40,000 satellites for high-speed internet connectivity.

The launch caused many satellites to be seen in the sky across the U.S., including in Denver.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 until Friday, Oct. 13, you may have another chance to see the satellite chain if you’re in the Denver metro area, according to Find Starlink, a program that helps track Starlink satellites.

The newest Starlink won’t be very visible in Denver for the next five days, but that might change in the coming weeks due to changing orbits. However, you might be able to see the older Starlinks in Denver this week.

Starlink sightings

Wednesday, Oct. 11

When: 7:17 p.m.

7:17 p.m. Where: Look from the northwest (294°) to east (71°), elevation (from the horizon): start: 10°, max: 43°, end: 22

Thursday, Oct. 12

When: 7:26 p.m.

7:26 p.m. Where: Look from the northwest (294°) to east (87°), elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 66°, end: 35°

Friday, Oct. 13

When: 7:36 p.m.

7:36 p.m. Where: Look from the west (285°) to southeast (145°), elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 66°, end: 50°

These times were all labeled under “average visibility,” and the website said to check back after five days to see what the visibility will be like next week.

It’s not the first time these lights have passed by Denver, and it’s certainly not the last.

Find Starlink is available online and as an app, and it allows you to see when the satellites will be nearby and visible in your area.

You can track them by city, coordinates, or by using the “Live Map” tab.