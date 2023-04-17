DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a new adventure or planning to take a trip this summer, where will you end up?

Colorado presents many opportunities for those seeking adventure or relaxation. From hot springs to ghost towns to challenging hikes and climbs to breathtaking mountain views, there is something for everyone.

But what about someone wishing to explore on their own? Travel and Leisure magazine recently put together a list of the top cities for solo travel.

“Traveling alone is all about freedom and independence — freedom to go where you want, when you want, and independence in your ability to visit new places and meet new people without the crutch of a travel companion. It’s not for everyone, but those willing to venture off on their own are rewarded with a compromise-free vacation and unforgettable experiences,” Travel and Leisure shared.

Top cities for solo travel

In Colorado, Boulder and Fort Collins made the list. Here is a look at the top cities for solo travel, according to Travel and Leisure:

Naples, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Boulder, Colorado Portland, Oregon Asheville, North Carolina Sedona, Arizona Charleston, South Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Maine San Francisco, California Bayfield, Wisconsin Carmel-by-the-sea, California Boise, Idaho Savanna, Georgia Hot Springs, Arkansas Jackson Hole, Wyoming Seattle, Washington Minneapolis, Minnesota Salt Lake City, Utah Fort Collins, Colorado

If you plan on making Colorado your solo travel destination, it’s important to keep a close eye on the weather because it changes often, especially during the spring.