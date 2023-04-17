DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a new adventure or planning to take a trip this summer, where will you end up?

Colorado presents many opportunities for those seeking adventure or relaxation. From hot springs to ghost towns to challenging hikes and climbs to breathtaking mountain views, there is something for everyone.

But what about someone wishing to explore on their own? Travel and Leisure magazine recently put together a list of the top cities for solo travel.

“Traveling alone is all about freedom and independence — freedom to go where you want, when you want, and independence in your ability to visit new places and meet new people without the crutch of a travel companion. It’s not for everyone, but those willing to venture off on their own are rewarded with a compromise-free vacation and unforgettable experiences,” Travel and Leisure shared.

Top cities for solo travel

In Colorado, Boulder and Fort Collins made the list. Here is a look at the top cities for solo travel, according to Travel and Leisure:

  1. Naples, Florida
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Boulder, Colorado
  4. Portland, Oregon
  5. Asheville, North Carolina
  6. Sedona, Arizona
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Nashville, Tennessee
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. San Francisco, California
  11. Bayfield, Wisconsin
  12. Carmel-by-the-sea, California
  13. Boise, Idaho
  14. Savanna, Georgia
  15. Hot Springs, Arkansas
  16. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  17. Seattle, Washington
  18. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  19. Salt Lake City, Utah
  20. Fort Collins, Colorado

If you plan on making Colorado your solo travel destination, it’s important to keep a close eye on the weather because it changes often, especially during the spring.