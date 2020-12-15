DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a year like no other. With so many people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are people asking for different holiday gifts this year?
Treetopia, a holiday tree company, wanted to get a better look at what might be under the trees this year. They conducted a national survey and gathered google trends data in order to determine the most desired holiday gifts in the U.S.
In Colorado, Treetopia said the overall most desired gift is a Dyson Vacuum.
Here are the most popular gifts in each category according to people in Colorado:
Top Entertainment Gift: Spotify subscription
Top Home Gift: Dyson Vacuum
Top Tech Gift: Camera
Top Beauty Gift: Home gym equipment
Top Health Gift: Dyson Curling Iron
Top Kid Gift: Baby Yoda Toy
You can view the full report here.