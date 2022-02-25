DENVER (KDVR) — The investigation continues into the into the five suspected overdose deaths in Commerce City.
There are several names floating around on what people are calling illicitly manufactured fentanyl.
Here are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Apache
- Dance Fever
- Friend
- Goodfellas
- Jackpot
- Murder 8
- Tango & Cash
In prescription form, fentanyl is known by the following names, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
- Actiq
- Duragesic
- Sublimaze
The CDC says rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continue to rise.