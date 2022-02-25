DENVER (KDVR) — The investigation continues into the into the five suspected overdose deaths in Commerce City.

There are several names floating around on what people are calling illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Here are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Apache

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfellas

Jackpot

Murder 8

Tango & Cash

These are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency:

Apache

China Girl

China Town

China White

Dance Fever

Goodfellas

Great Bear

He-Man

Poison

Tango & Cash

The National Institutes of Health said these are the street names of fentanyl:

Apache

China Girl

China White

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfella

Jackpot

Murder 8

Tango and Cash

TNT

In prescription form, fentanyl is known by the following names, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

Actiq

Duragesic

Sublimaze

The CDC says rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continue to rise.