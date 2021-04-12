What are the safest cities in Colorado? See full list

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report out Monday from Safe Wise shows 54% of Coloradans said they feel safe and at home in the Centennial state.

According to the report, the biggest concern for those living in Colorado is package theft.

The study shows that 1 in 4 Coloradans had a package swiped in the past year, and 1 in 2 worry about package theft daily

What are the top 20 safest cities in Colorado, according to the study by Safe Wise?

Frederick Milliken Severance Lamar Firestone Eaton Cherry Hills Village Castle Rock Erie Dacono Louisville Manitou Springs Carbondale Estes Park Parker Woodland Park Avon Johnstown Fruita Littleton

2021 Rank City Population 21 Salida 6.06K 22 Broomfield 70.80K 23 Evans 21.59K 24 Gunnison 6.69K 25 Fort Collins 170.89K 26 Craig 8.89K 27 Aspen 7.46K 28 Lafayette 29.52K 29 Loveland 78.86K 30 Delta 8.93K 31 Arvada 122.31K 32 Boulder 108.52K 33 Montrose 19.56K 34 Thornton 142.17K 35 Greeley 109.26K 36 Brighton 42.27K 37 Westminster 114.39K 38 Rifle 9.78K 39 Fort Morgan 11.36K 40 Fountain 31.04K 41 Longmont 97.93K 42 Durango 19.27K 43 Englewood 35.27K 44 Glenwood Springs 10.03K 45 Commerce City 60.20K 46 Grand Junction 63.95K 47 Northglenn 39.42K 48 Cortez 8.75K 49 Edgewater 5.36K 50 Trinidad 8.12K 51 Colorado Springs 479.65K 52 Aurora 380.60K 53 La Junta 6.98K 54 Lone Tree 15.13K 55 Canon City 16.79K 56 Denver 728.94K 57 Sterling 13.57K 58 Alamosa 10.09K 59 Sheridan 6.23K