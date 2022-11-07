DENVER (Stacker) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Colorado using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#30. Barrel Aged Work From Home

– Rating: 4.4 (32 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 13.70%

– Brewery: Cerebral Brewing

#29. Myrcenary Double IPA

– Rating: 4.28 (3,009 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.30%

– Brewery: Odell Brewing Company

#28. Le Terroir

– Rating: 4.29 (2,483 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: New Belgium Brewing Company

#27. Slow Pour Pils

– Rating: 4.32 (135 ratings)

– Type: German Pilsner

– ABV: 4.70%

– Brewery: Bierstadt Lagerhaus

#26. Yeti – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.3 (980 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.50%

– Brewery: Great Divide Brewing Company

#25. Nightmare On Brett – Cherry

– Rating: 4.34 (108 ratings)

– Type: Brett Beer

– ABV: 9.66%

– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

#24. Raspberry Origins

– Rating: 4.32 (245 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

#23. Raspberry Truffale

– Rating: 4.35 (97 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company

#22. Da Yoopers

– Rating: 4.45 (30 ratings)

– Type: Fruit and Field Beer

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Rocky Mountain Brewing

#21. Casey Family Preserves – Peach Glow Haven And Roza

– Rating: 4.43 (50 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending

#20. Bligh’s Barleywine Ale

– Rating: 4.35 (567 ratings)

– Type: English Barleywine

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Dry Dock Brewing Co.

#19. Oak Theory

– Rating: 4.38 (260 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 5.00%

– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending

#18. Nightmare On Brett

– Rating: 4.37 (631 ratings)

– Type: Brett Beer

– ABV: 9.66%

– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

#17. Sour Golden Ale

– Rating: 4.38 (357 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Backacre Beermakers

#16. Legend Of The Liquid Brain

– Rating: 4.4 (177 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Bull & Bush Brewery

#15. Ten FIDY

– Rating: 4.38 (10,270 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

#14. Fruit Stand – Apricot

– Rating: 4.43 (115 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending

#13. Casey Family Preserves – Nectarine

– Rating: 4.47 (62 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending

#12. Achromatic – Coffee Maple

– Rating: 4.43 (129 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.60%

– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.

#11. Nightmare On Brett Raspberry

– Rating: 4.43 (135 ratings)

– Type: Brett Beer

– ABV: 9.66%

– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

#10. Persica

– Rating: 4.43 (226 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

#9. Uncle Jacob’s Stout

– Rating: 4.42 (2,987 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.90%

– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company

#8. Royal Oil

– Rating: 4.47 (109 ratings)

– Type: American Strong Ale

– ABV: 13.50%

– Brewery: Bull & Bush Brewery

#7. Medianoche – Coconut Coffee

– Rating: 4.62 (32 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.

#6. Tweak

– Rating: 4.45 (2,715 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 16.00%

– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company

#5. Medianoche – Peanut Butter Cup

– Rating: 4.57 (53 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.10%

– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.

#4. Ten FIDY – Bourbon Barrel Aged

– Rating: 4.47 (2,277 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.50%

– Brewery: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

#3. Starry Noche

– Rating: 4.53 (94 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.60%

– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.

#2. Leaner

– Rating: 4.57 (240 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending

#1. Medianoche – Coconut

– Rating: 4.58 (221 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.10%

– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.

