DENVER (Stacker) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Colorado using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. Barrel Aged Work From Home
– Rating: 4.4 (32 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 13.70%
– Brewery: Cerebral Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#29. Myrcenary Double IPA
– Rating: 4.28 (3,009 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 9.30%
– Brewery: Odell Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#28. Le Terroir
– Rating: 4.29 (2,483 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: New Belgium Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#27. Slow Pour Pils
– Rating: 4.32 (135 ratings)
– Type: German Pilsner
– ABV: 4.70%
– Brewery: Bierstadt Lagerhaus
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#26. Yeti – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.3 (980 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.50%
– Brewery: Great Divide Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#25. Nightmare On Brett – Cherry
– Rating: 4.34 (108 ratings)
– Type: Brett Beer
– ABV: 9.66%
– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#24. Raspberry Origins
– Rating: 4.32 (245 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#23. Raspberry Truffale
– Rating: 4.35 (97 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#22. Da Yoopers
– Rating: 4.45 (30 ratings)
– Type: Fruit and Field Beer
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Rocky Mountain Brewing
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#21. Casey Family Preserves – Peach Glow Haven And Roza
– Rating: 4.43 (50 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#20. Bligh’s Barleywine Ale
– Rating: 4.35 (567 ratings)
– Type: English Barleywine
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Dry Dock Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#19. Oak Theory
– Rating: 4.38 (260 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 5.00%
– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#18. Nightmare On Brett
– Rating: 4.37 (631 ratings)
– Type: Brett Beer
– ABV: 9.66%
– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#17. Sour Golden Ale
– Rating: 4.38 (357 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Backacre Beermakers
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#16. Legend Of The Liquid Brain
– Rating: 4.4 (177 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.00%
– Brewery: Bull & Bush Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#15. Ten FIDY
– Rating: 4.38 (10,270 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.50%
– Brewery: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#14. Fruit Stand – Apricot
– Rating: 4.43 (115 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 5.50%
– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#13. Casey Family Preserves – Nectarine
– Rating: 4.47 (62 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#12. Achromatic – Coffee Maple
– Rating: 4.43 (129 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.60%
– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#11. Nightmare On Brett Raspberry
– Rating: 4.43 (135 ratings)
– Type: Brett Beer
– ABV: 9.66%
– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#10. Persica
– Rating: 4.43 (226 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#9. Uncle Jacob’s Stout
– Rating: 4.42 (2,987 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.90%
– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#8. Royal Oil
– Rating: 4.47 (109 ratings)
– Type: American Strong Ale
– ABV: 13.50%
– Brewery: Bull & Bush Brewery
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#7. Medianoche – Coconut Coffee
– Rating: 4.62 (32 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#6. Tweak
– Rating: 4.45 (2,715 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 16.00%
– Brewery: Avery Brewing Company
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#5. Medianoche – Peanut Butter Cup
– Rating: 4.57 (53 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.10%
– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#4. Ten FIDY – Bourbon Barrel Aged
– Rating: 4.47 (2,277 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.50%
– Brewery: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#3. Starry Noche
– Rating: 4.53 (94 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 15.60%
– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#2. Leaner
– Rating: 4.57 (240 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Casey Brewing & Blending
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
#1. Medianoche – Coconut
– Rating: 4.58 (221 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.10%
– Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co.
– Read more on BeerAdvocate
Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.